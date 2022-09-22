Fleeing Salem suspect remains hospitalized after hitting head during arrest

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department is giving more details about what led to the hospitalization of a fleeing suspect on Tuesday.

Police say Daniel Aniceto Garcia, 29, of Salem, was first identified by a patrol officer near Nebraska and 16th STS NE. According to officers, Garcia fled on foot and when officers tased him, Garcia fell, hitting his head on the ground.

SEE MORE: 92K fentanyl pills, cocaine, meth seized by Multnomah County deputies

On Wednesday, officers announced Garcia was sought on a statewide felony warrant for probation violation on the offense of domestic assault. Salem P.D. added officers have probable cause to arrest Garcia on first-degree burglary charges in three separate cases.

“Although this event did not involve the use of deadly physical force, the Salem Police Department proactively requested Oregon State Police assist with the investigation due to the severity of injuries Garcia sustained,” the department said Wednesday.

The Salem P.D. says because of the expected length of Garcia’s hospital stay, they’re releasing him from police custody and have referred him to Marion County District Attorney’s Office for charging.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.