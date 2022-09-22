On the Go with Joe at Northwest Fencing Center
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:00 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - A new facility all about the sport of fencing just opened in Tigard.
The Northwest Fencing Center has been in the Portland area for 50 years and just opened a new facility at 11117 Southwest Greenburg Road.
The new facility features 21 new inset strips, a welcoming lobby, a conference room, an enormous loft viewing area, natural light and LED lighting, a sound system, large restrooms, and lockers.
The nonprofit is known for providing affordable fencing lessons and personalized instruction for athletes of all ages.
To learn more about the Northwest Fencing Center and about classes they offer, click here.
