Highway 199 crash leaves man dead

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 199, near milepost 38, left a man dead Wednesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.

Troopers and emergency personnel arrived at about 4 p.m. to find that a white Ford pickup was driving northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane, then drove off the road and hit several trees.

The driver, a California resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. OSP will release the name of the driver once his family is notified.

Traffic on Highway 199 was affected for about 3 hours.

