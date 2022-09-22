Highway 199 crash leaves man dead
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:09 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 199, near milepost 38, left a man dead Wednesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.
Troopers and emergency personnel arrived at about 4 p.m. to find that a white Ford pickup was driving northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane, then drove off the road and hit several trees.
The driver, a California resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. OSP will release the name of the driver once his family is notified.
Traffic on Highway 199 was affected for about 3 hours.
