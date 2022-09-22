North Portland’s Mendelssohn’s makes classical music casual

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Mississippi Avenue in North Portland is now home to a classical music bar: Mendelssohn’s!

Owned by a descendant of famed classical composer, Felix Mendelssohn, the bar offers a chance for people to listen to live classical music in a relaxed setting. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the bar to find more.

For a schedule of upcoming performances and to take a look at the drink menu check them out online here.

