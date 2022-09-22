ODE: Statewide test results show how much support Oregon students need after pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Test results from students across Oregon are showing just how much the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted learning.

The Oregon Department of Education released the results of its statewide assessment Thursday morning. ODE Director Colt Gill says they demonstrate how much support students need coming out of the pandemic.

“As expected, the pandemic had an impact on learning in Oregon and across the country. Thanks to lawmakers passing the Student Success Act, and the agency’s implementation of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund, additional mental health and wellbeing supports, summer learning and other crucial programs providing engaging instruction and boosting mental health have been implemented,” Gill said in a release. “We believe the framework is in place to be able to help Oregon’s students achieve. Oregon’s students of color, tribal citizens, students who experience disability, students navigating poverty and rural students were disproportionately impacted and investments to renew and accelerate learning need to focus on these communities. We stand with our districts as they move forward with the plans they created with local community input to address the needs they see in their schools.”

RELATED: Many Oregon school districts facing shortage of substitute teachers

Students took those assessments in the spring, and they were tested on English language arts, mathematics and science. The English language arts and mathematics assessments are given in grades 3-8 plus 11th grade; science assessments are given in grades 5, 8 and 11.

The ODE says the results from high schools should not be compared across schools or districts or with years prior because there was not enough participation.

Here’s a look at results from fifth graders across the state: On average, only 46.8% were considered proficient in English language arts. That number dropped to 30% in math, and in science it was 30.3%.

Oregon’s largest school district, Portland Public Schools, performed better than the statewide average. For PPS fifth graders, 58.4% were considered proficient in English language arts. For both math and science, that was 43.1%.

PPS will host a roundtable later Thursday morning to talk about the testing results and how to improve teaching and learning across the district.

To view the full results of the statewide assessment, click here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.