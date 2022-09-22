Portlanders march following death of Mahsa Amini in Iran

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There is anger and outrage here in Portland and across the world following the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran. On Sept. 13, the 22-year-old was taken into custody by the “morality police” in Tehran, a unit that enforces dress codes in the country, for an alleged headscarf infraction. Amini’s family say officers beat her in the police van, which officials deny. CCTV footage released by state-run media show Amini collapsing at a “re-educating” center. She fell into a coma and later died at a hospital.

Iranians living in the Portland metro area gathered at Pioneer Courthouse Square Wednesday afternoon to march and bring awareness to what is happening in Iran.

Following Amini’s death, Iranians have taken to the streets demanding more freedoms and rights for women in the country. After protests started in the country, reports have come out saying there are massive internet disruptions across the region. People FOX 12 spoke with Wednesday afternoon at the protest in downtown Portland confirmed they have not been able to get ahold of friends and family in Iran but hope to bring awareness to the situation.

“We are here to be the voice for them, to be a part of their journey and support them,” said Noura Pyami. “We are advocating for them. The government shut down the internet a few hours ago and we feel like they don’t have anybody to voice them. We believe in equality for women and men, we believe my body is my choice. I have the freedom to choose what I wear or not wear. No one can decide that for us. It just makes me happy to see everybody advocating for the people back home.”

“We are hoping they stop the violence against people in Iran,” said Elmira Farman. “That’s it. People need freedom for their religion, freedom for their beliefs, about what they want to wear, everything. They just need freedom.”

