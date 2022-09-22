PPS announces renaming of district HQ to honor former superintendent

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Public Schools announced on Wednesday the renaming of the district’s headquarters to honor former superintendent Dr. Matthew Prophet, who died in June. Prophet was the district’s superintendent from 1982 to 1992.

The school board voted in favor of renaming the district’s central office after Prophet on Tuesday night, also adding that any future PPS headquarters would carry the same naming.

The vote followed testimony from Prophet’s son Mathew prophet Jr. and former board members who served during his tenure as superintendent.

“My dad always spoke with pride and love of Portland Public Schools,” said Mathew Prophet Jr. “He was always very proud of the onsite professionals, the teachers, the secretaries, the custodians, the principals, the counselors and their contributions to the kids.”

Portland Public Schools Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said that his team will expedite this action and take immediate steps to bring this resolution to fruition.

