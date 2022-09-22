PPS announces renaming of district HQ to honor former superintendent

Portland Public Schools
Portland Public Schools(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:55 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Public Schools announced on Wednesday the renaming of the district’s headquarters to honor former superintendent Dr. Matthew Prophet, who died in June. Prophet was the district’s superintendent from 1982 to 1992.

The school board voted in favor of renaming the district’s central office after Prophet on Tuesday night, also adding that any future PPS headquarters would carry the same naming.

The vote followed testimony from Prophet’s son Mathew prophet Jr. and former board members who served during his tenure as superintendent.

“My dad always spoke with pride and love of Portland Public Schools,” said Mathew Prophet Jr.  “He was always very proud of the onsite professionals, the teachers, the secretaries, the custodians, the principals, the counselors and their contributions to the kids.”

Portland Public Schools Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said that his team will expedite this action and take immediate steps to bring this resolution to fruition.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Portland Public Schools.
Portland Public Schools expands to serve every student at 53 schools free meals
Oregon school districts continue to struggle with bus driver shortage
Oregon school districts continue to struggle with bus driver shortage

Latest News

City plans to remove Laurelhurst Park homeless encampment
KPTV file image
Salem P.D. ID’s felony suspect injured while fleeing arrest
Retails say a ban on flavored vaping products will result in the shutdown of hundreds of...
Judge tosses out Washington County ban on flavored tobacco
Corbett Fire announces $4.5 million bond on November ballot
Corbett Fire announces $4.5 million bond on November ballot