Renton man pleads guilty for part in 2020 plot to burn Seattle police building

SEATTLE Wash. (KPTV) - A 34-year-old Renton, Wash. man pled guilty on Thursday for participating in a 2020 plot to burn the Seattle Police Officers Guild building, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.

According to the plea agreement, Justin Christopher Moore admitted in U.S. District Court that he made and carried a box of 12 Molotov cocktails in a protest march to the SPOG building on Sept. 7, 2020.

SEE ALSO: Man gets 10-year sentence for attempted murder in connection with Portland protests

Police said the plot was unsuccessful because they smelled gasoline and decided to move the marchers away from the building. They found the box filled with explosive bottles in the parking lot next to the SPOG building.

With video footage from protests and information from other conspirators, Moore was confirmed as the person seen carrying the box.

SEE ALSO: Downtown Portland businesses caught in the middle of recent violent protests

June 2021, police said they searched Moore’s residence and found clothing that matched video evidence as well as a notebook with information and items that are “consistent with manufacturing explosive devices.”

Moore is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Lauren King on Dec. 21, 2022. Unlawful possession of a destructive device is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.