Salem P.D. ID’s felony suspect injured while fleeing arrest

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department has identified the felony suspect injured while attempting to escape arrest on Tuesday.

Police revealed the suspect as Daniel Aniceto Garcia, 29, of Salem, who was spotted by a patrol officer near Nebraska and 16th STS NE. According to officers, Garcia fled on foot and was injured while officers attempted to arrest him.

On Wednesday, officers announced Garcia was sought on a statewide felony warrant for probation violation on the offense of domestic assault. Salem P.D. added officers have probable cause to arrest Garcia on first-degree burglary charges in three separate cases.

Police have still not disclosed how Garcia was injured but clarified gunfire was not involved.

“Although this event did not involve the use of deadly physical force, the Salem Police Department proactively requested Oregon State Police assist with the investigation due to the severity of injuries Garcia sustained,” the department said Wednesday.

The current state of Garcia’s health was not announced.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.