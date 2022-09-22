TriMet closing I-84 this weekend to work on new light rail bridge

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - From 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, to 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, a 1.5-mile stretch of I-84 will be closed in both directions near the I-205 interchange to work on a new light rail bridge over the freeway.

A small section of the MAX Blue Line will also be disrupted on Saturday, Sep. 24 through the end of service on Sunday, Sep. 25, between the Gateway Transit Center and the E 122nd Ave MAX Station.

A map of the I-84 East & West closure this weekend. (TriMet)

The new light rail bridge over the freeway is part of TriMet’s A Better Red MAX extension and reliability project.

For the Blue Line disruption, TriMet will use shuttle buses to take riders between the Gateway Transit Center and the E 122nd Ave MAX Station.

Construction crews will replace eastbound rail and a rail crossing at East Burnside Street and 102nd Avenue during the project. Once completed, TriMet says riders will notice a smoother ride through the area with less jostling as trains pass over the crossing.

