Utah engineering student threatens to detonate nuclear reactor if football team loses game

SALT LAKE CITY (KPTV) - A University of Utah student was detained on Wednesday after it was claimed that they had threatened to blow up a nuclear reactor if their team lost a football game.

FOX 13 News in Utah reported Thursday that Meredith Miller, 21, now faces one count of threat of terrorism, a second-degree felony.

According to arrest records acquired by KSTU-TV, Miller is an engineering student at the University of Utah who allegedly threatened to “detonate the nuclear reactor that is located in the University of Utah causing mass destruction” if the school lost their game.

On September 17, the day the University of Utah faced San Diego State, her purported threat was posted online. The Utes prevailed, 17-35, to claim victory.

According to documents, Miller “has knowledge of the nuclear reactor” and is aware of its location because she is a student of engineering.

The university’s nuclear reactor is guarded, alarm-equipped, and there are special procedures for handling a facility breach, according to school leaders.

