2 dead, 1 injured after high-speed crash in Hillsboro; person sought after leaving scene

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were killed and one person was taken to the hospital following what Hillsboro police described as a “serious” crash in Beaverton Thursday evening.

The crash happened at about 7:40 p.m. on Northwest 185th Avenue, just south of Northeast Eider Court at the entrance of the Sunset Square Mall.

Hillsboro police said a speeding driver was southbound on NW 185th when they crashed into a vehicle turning from the shopping center. The vehicle that was hit was severed and part of it burst into flames.

Two people in the vehicle that was hit were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not yet been released at this time.

One person in the vehicle that caused the crash was taken to a trauma center with serious injuries. Police said another person in the vehicle ran from the scene. A containment area was set up and Beaverton police came to the scene with a K9 to try and find the person but were unable to.

Police have not given a description at this time.

Firefighters have cleared the incident. Thanks to @TVFR for thier help. https://t.co/cMgZeb3GKU — Hillsboro Fire & Rescue (@HillsboroFire) September 23, 2022

The Washington County Crash and Reconstruction Team will be leading the crash investigation.

NW 185th Avenue between Northeast Cornell Road and Northeast Walker Road is expected to be closed until about 4 a.m. or 5 a.m. on Friday during the crash investigation.

TriMet says during the closure, Line 52 to Beaverton Transit Center will have no service to stops between NW 185th Avenue and NE Cornell Road and SW 185th and SE Edgeway Drive. To PCC Rock Creek, there will be no service at NW 185th and Walker Road and at NW 185th and McKinley School.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.