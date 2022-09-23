Albany man accused of sexual assault; Police looking for more victims

ALBANY Ore. (KPTV) - A man is in custody after police say he raped a woman and barricaded himself in his home on Wednesday.

The Albany Police Department said they received a report of a sexual assault in the 4200 block of Ramona Place around 5:53 p.m., where witnesses said a woman was screaming and bleeding in the front yard of a home.

After police arrived on the scene, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated before being released.

SEE ALSO: Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in NE Portland; $50K reward offered

Meanwhile, officers surrounded the home of the suspect, Jeffrey Richards, 68, and an 11-hour standoff ensued as he refused to come out. Officers eventually breached the front door and Richards surrendered, according to police.

According to detectives, Richards and the victim had met earlier in the day at a bar and had gone to the suspect’s home where Richards sexually assaulted her.

SEE ALSO: Trooper drives himself to hospital after being shot in face in Walla Walla

He was charged with first-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and coercion.

Police believe more people are victims of Richards and are asking anyone with information to call detective Gabe Flores at 541-917-7680.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.