Beautiful Friday ahead, warming up this weekend

Good morning! It’s a chilly start to our Friday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Most of the region is in the 40s and low 50s. The coolest time of day is right around sunrise, so a few spots will briefly drop into the upper 30s (outlying, wind-sheltered locations). Some patchy clouds should be around for part of the morning. Otherwise, expect a beautiful Fall afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

High pressure will expand over the West Coast this weekend and early next week, bringing lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs will range between the upper 70s and low 80s Saturday, and the upper 80s to near 90 Sunday and Monday. Luckily, our nighttime hours are increasing, so we still have cool nights ahead. High pressure will shift east of us between Tuesday and Wednesday, dropping temps back into the 70s by midweek.

As high pressure moves east, a trough of low pressure will brush across northwest Oregon and Washington between Wednesday and Thursday. This system will drag a weak cold front through, bringing a round of scattered showers. We haven’t nailed down the timing of the showers just yet, but most guidance suggests we’ll see showers between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

There’s still no sign of a significant Fall rain or cool down. Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts.

Happy Friday!

