Coast Guard searching for overdue plane near Mt. Jefferson

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:46 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The United States Coast Guard is searching for an overdue plane near Mount Jefferson.

The Coast Guard tweeted early Friday morning about the search. The plane had one person onboard and its last known location was near the mountain.

According to the Coast Guard, hikers in the area reported hearing sounds similar to a plane crash.

An aircrew searched the area but were not able to locate the plane. The Coast Guard said search efforts will continue Friday morning.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new details are released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

2 confirmed dead after ‘serious’ crash in Beaverton
Local educators react to Oregon state testing scores
Crowd cheers down syndrome teens’ touchdown at Estacada football game
Crowd cheers down syndrome teens’ touchdown at Estacada football game
Racial disparities in education factor in pandemic scores drop, Portland schools say
Racial disparities in education factor in pandemic scores drop, Portland schools say