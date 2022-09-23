Coast Guard searching for overdue plane near Mt. Jefferson

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The United States Coast Guard is searching for an overdue plane near Mount Jefferson.

The Coast Guard tweeted early Friday morning about the search. The plane had one person onboard and its last known location was near the mountain.

According to the Coast Guard, hikers in the area reported hearing sounds similar to a plane crash.

An aircrew searched the area but were not able to locate the plane. The Coast Guard said search efforts will continue Friday morning.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new details are released.

