Cooler tonight, then a warming trend through the weekend

Today was a refreshing early fall day; a cloudy start then sunshine and breezy wind this afternoon. Temperatures were perfectly normal, hitting the mid 70s. Radar is still showing a sprinkle or two, but in general we’ll remain dry as we go through the night. It WILL be cooler tonight and you’ll likely notice that during your morning commute. Lows drop into the 40s and lower 50s for the Friday morning commute.

Strong high pressure pops up along the West Coast again tomorrow afternoon through next Tuesday. That gives us a fantastic final weekend of September; expect mainly sunny skies after brief morning clouds Saturday then all sunshine Sunday and Monday. High temperatures may reach the upper 80s both days, possibly touching 90 on Monday. Overnight temperatures remain comfortable in the 50s so it sure won’t feel like a summertime 90 degree day. In case you are wondering, the latest 90 degree day we’ve seen in Portland was October 5th (1980).

Portland's 3 Day Forecast (kptv)

We see a weak Pacific cold front moving through the Pacific Northwest next Wednesday, and that could finally bring us some widespread showers. But at this point we don’t see that as the beginning of a cool/wet spell.

