2 confirmed dead after ‘serious’ crash in Beaverton

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Two have been confirmed dead and at least one person was taken to the hospital following what Hillsboro Police are describing as a “serious” crash in Beaverton.

The Hillsboro Police Department made the announcement just after 8 p.m. saying the crash happened at the intersection of the Sunset Square Mall, with multiple units responding.

Serious fatality crash at the intersection of the Sunset Square shopping mall avoid the area. 185 is closed between Walker Road and Cornell. It will be for several hours avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/BG1kEwn8QN — Hillsboro Police Dept (@HillsboroPolice) September 23, 2022

Speaking with FOX 12, Hillsboro Police confirmed the two deaths.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area while NW 185th Avenue is closed between Cornell and Walker Roads.

In a tweet shortly after the crash, Metro West Ambulance said one patient was transported to the hospital.

This is developing news and will be updated.

