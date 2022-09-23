Glencoe HS senior makes school history as first female to score in varsity football game

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s not often that one student can tackle the challenge of competing in two different sports at once. In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 meets a senior from Glencoe High School who is doing just that.

“What my dad always says is, I am king of a ‘burn my own path’ kind of gal,” said Phoebe Retzlaff.

A tide never stops crashing; Retzlaff of the Crimson Tide never stops kicking.

“I was the kicker for Powder Puff, and so [they said] ‘you can kick for the football team if you want. You can go talk to coach,’ and I was like, ‘really?’” Retzlaff recalled.

Really - seek it and be it.

“No matter who you are, try new things. That’s like, my main thing. Do it, just do it,” she said.

Retzlaff booted her way into the Glencoe record books as the first female to score in a varsity game by drilling five points in her starting debut under the guidance of Glencoe head coach Ian Reynoso, who played offensive guard at Oregon for the Ducks from 2001 to 2005.

“Something that Coach Reynoso has driven into us is that not only are we teammates, not only are we peers and not only are we friends, for some of us we’re a family as a football team,” Retzlaff said. “When we do our pregame chants, normally they say ‘brothers,’ but they started saying ‘brothers and sisters.’” Just that kind of stuff. It’s so heartwarming to realize that they are changing the vocabulary that they used to include me in it.”

Retzlaff after school special Monday through Friday is football to futbol, bouncing from one turnout to the next while sharing time in goal with her best friend, Kiley Schroll, as her kid sister, freshman Jill Retzlaff, leads the Glencoe High School soccer team in goals.

“It’s really fun because she is a striker and I am a goalie, so we have some fun playing against each other,” she said.

The 17-year-old “Jack of all trades” is also an artist, selling her homemade jewelry at the Hillsboro Market.

“My grandma taught me how to knit, my nana taught me how to sew,” she said. “It’s more of a therapy, pastime kind of thing I really enjoy and it’s something that other people like what I make, so I just started selling it.”

The kid is also buying up all of this precious dual sport time during senior year after being limited to not much after surgery for scoliosis at 13.

“One of the best things in life is that we are all given opportunities to try to do new things, and I have the most amazing team, the most amazing family, and the most amazing soccer team and football team, and that was all because of a couple of people saying, ‘hey, you should try this,’” said Retzlaff.

