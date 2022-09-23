On the Go with Joe at Bauman Farms Harvest Festival

GERVAIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A popular fall event is back in full swing, and Joe V. was in Gervais Friday morning for Bauman Farms Harvest Festival.

Bauman Farms, located at 12989 Howell Prairie Road Northeast, has transformed into an activity center with mazes, obstacle courses, rides, farm animals, delicious fall food, and an apple cannon!

A popular fall event is back in full swing!

The festival will begin Saturday, Sept. 24, and go until Oct. 31. The farm will be closed some days, so be sure to check their calendar before heading out!

A popular fall event is back in full swing!

To learn more about the Bauman Farms Harvest Festival, click here.

A popular fall event is back in full swing!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.