Last weekend of September will be warm

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What a beautiful first full day of fall! As of about 3 p.m. Friday, metro area temperatures are in the low 70s, so we’ll likely top out in the mid 70s under sunny skies. Today was the chilliest morning we’ve seen since June, though-- 50 degrees at PDX and low 40s in some areas of the Willamette Valley.

We’ll be warming up quite a bit this weekend as a high pressure system moves in, bringing us high temperatures in the low 80s on Saturday and mid to upper 80s both Sunday and Monday. It’s looking slightly less likely that we’ll hit 90 degrees during this late-season warm stretch, but it isn’t out of the question.

We’ll continue to see warm, dry and mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with highs expected in the low 80s.

A cooler weather system swings by Wednesday and Thursday, dropping our temperatures back down into the 70s and bringing us the chance for some showers, likely Wednesday through early Thursday morning. Still no big soaking in sight!

For now, it appears we’ll wrap up the next work week with dry, mild and partly cloudy conditions.

