Man who robbed Clark Co. home Thursday morning sought by police

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Police are searching for the man who robbed a Vancouver-area home on Thursday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

SEE ALSO: 2 arrested in Salem tavern robbery

The victim, who lives on the 10300 block of Northeast 23rd Avenue, said he walked into his open garage while getting ready for work at 6:30 a.m. and discovered an intruder. The intruder attacked the victim, causing minor injuries, and then left on foot with stolen property.

The victim was treated and released from a local hospital.

SEE ALSO: Salem man identified as suspected burglar killed by homeowner

Police are asking for help to find the suspect, and for anyone with security video surveillance in the area to check for any captured images:

A white man about 30-40 years of old

Brown hair and a goatee with some grey

About 6 feet tall

Was wearing blues jeans and a light or white colored long sleeve shirt or light jacket

He left on foot, using the south crossing of 104th Street

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.