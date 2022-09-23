Marine toxin keeps razor clam harvest closed in northern Oregon

CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Razor clam harvesting is closed along the northern Oregon coast, the Oregon Departments of Agriculture and Fish and Wildlife announced on Friday.

Authorities said domoic acid, a marine toxin, has been detected at above the human health limit at Clatsop and Tillamook county beaches.

Domoic acid is produced by algae and originates in the ocean. Razor clam harvesting will be reopened once two consecutive tests show the acid below health limits.

Razor clam harvesting is open from Cascade Head to the California border.

People can visit the Department of Fish and Wildlife website for information on license requirements, permits, rules, and limits.

