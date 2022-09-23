ESTACADA Ore. (KPTV) – Milo McIver State Park has reopened its campground following a fire that burned 15-acres two weeks ago.

Earlier this week, park officials reopened the day-use area to the public, including the viewpoint, dog park, equestrian area, Estacada Lake and upper boat launch.

Milo McIver reopens to camping and day use two weeks after 15-acre fire. (KPTV)

Despite the recent reopening, some areas of the park remain closed:

The Riverbend day use area including trails, picnic shelters, restrooms, disc golf course and primitive boat launch, is closed to allow crews to identify and work several hot spots in the burned area. There is also no power or water due to a power outage.

Kingfisher group camp and picnic shelter is closed due to a power outage.

The Viewpoint Trail is closed due to fire-related damage.

The Oregon Park and Recreation Department said on Friday the Riverbend day area will reopen once fire crews are finished and either power is restored or the park has installed portable toilets.

“If they had not been there to help people get out as safely as they did, we could have lost lives,” said Lisa Sumption, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Director.

The Milo McIver State Park fire started around 9 p.m. on Sept. 9. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

