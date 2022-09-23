Newberg School anti-display policy violates state constitution, court rules

YAMHILL COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Yamhill County Court ruled Thursday that the Newberg School District anti-display policy violates the Oregon State Constitution.

The September 2021 anti-display policy bans political symbols in schools, including Pride and Black Lives Matter signs. The American flag and Oregon state flag were still allowed.

The school district said their attorney will give an update on the ruling and impact at the next school board meeting on Tuesday.

The ACLU of Oregon issued a tweet about the ruling on Thursday, thanking Meagan Himes at Davis Wright Tremaine for their work on the case.

NSD and the ACLU both said they will be releasing statements on the decision in the coming weeks.

💥BREAKING: This morning, the Yamhill County Circuit Court concluded that Newberg School District's anti-display policy violates Article I, Section 8 of the Oregon Constitution. ✊ pic.twitter.com/XqAevRkRB7 — ACLU of Oregon (@ACLU_OR) September 23, 2022

