Newberg School anti-display policy violates state constitution, court rules

FILE - Pride flag
FILE - Pride flag(WLUC)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:23 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAMHILL COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Yamhill County Court ruled Thursday that the Newberg School District anti-display policy violates the Oregon State Constitution.

The September 2021 anti-display policy bans political symbols in schools, including Pride and Black Lives Matter signs. The American flag and Oregon state flag were still allowed.

READ MORE: Newberg school board fires superintendent without cause in 4-3 vote

The school district said their attorney will give an update on the ruling and impact at the next school board meeting on Tuesday.

The ACLU of Oregon issued a tweet about the ruling on Thursday, thanking Meagan Himes at Davis Wright Tremaine for their work on the case.

NSD and the ACLU both said they will be releasing statements on the decision in the coming weeks.

READ MORE: Newberg School Board member resigns, citing ‘toxic work environment’

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Milo McIver State Park has reopened its campground following a fire that burned 15 acres two...
Milo McIver reopens to camping and day use two weeks after 15 acre fire
FILE - woman charges electric car
Oregon commission adopts strongest clean fuel standards in US
Jeffrey Richards, 68, is accused of raping a woman he met at a bar. She was found bleeding and...
Albany man accused of sexual assault; Police looking for more victims
USPS
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in NE Portland; $50K reward offered