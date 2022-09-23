Oregon Gov. requests $2 million from legislature to aid Wallowa recovery after hailstorm

WALLOWA Ore. (KPTV) - In order to assist the citizens of the City of Wallowa in repairing the damage brought on by the disastrous hailstorm that hit the area in August, Governor Kate Brown on Friday asked the Legislature to authorize $2 million.

Hailstorm damages property in eastern Oregon. (KPTV)

“This community has been left reeling from this severe hailstorm, and I hope that we can come together to help address this emergency,” said Governor Brown in a letter addressed to Senate President Peter Courtney and House Speaker Dan Rayfield. “I have heard firsthand from residents within the community, met with the mayor of Wallowa, and talked with county leadership about the tremendous damage that was sustained during this severe storm.”

Nearly all houses and vehicles sustained damage to their west-facing sides as the storm moved from the mountains toward the community last month. As of Friday, almost all of the homes and businesses have boarded-up windows, damaged siding, and leaky roofs that face west.

The City of Wallowa is a tiny, isolated rural town with many low-income residents who depend on fixed incomes; many of these residents are either uninsured or have inadequate insurance.

Although the City of Wallowa has declared a local emergency, the governor said they don’t qualify for federal disaster assistance. However, if state funds become available, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management has decided that Wallowa County qualifies as a beneficiary and would be qualified to receive a grant award under the Oregon Local Disaster Assistance Loan and Grant Account.

