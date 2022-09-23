Police identify man shot, killed by officer

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police identified the man shot and killed by a police officer Monday night in Grants Pass.

Officers from the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a call about suspicious activity in a park at about 7:55 p.m. When they tried to contact the suspect, he ran away.

During the search, officers came across an armed resident nearby on southwest Westholm Avenue. One of the officers shot the resident, identified as 46-year-old Mark Barrett Caldwell.

Officers immediately provided first aid to Caldwell. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The officer was put on leave as per protocol.

Police are still looking for the initial suspicious man in the park.

