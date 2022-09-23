Racial disparities in education factor in pandemic scores drop, Portland schools say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Local officials with Portland Public Schools said the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t the only factor impacting students’ assessment results, which were released Thursday.

Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said some of the known issues go deeper than the pandemic.

RELATED: Local educators react to Oregon state testing scores

“Our academic disparities at PPS are persistent, generational and unacceptable,” Guerrero said.

Portland middle school students who are considered “proficient” in English language arts and math dropped by more than 7%, compared to before the pandemic.

“We recognize that our Black, Native American and students of color benefit from a consistent educational experience, one that includes the necessary equitable supports where instruction is inclusive in its practice, culturally linguistically responsive,” Guerrero said.

SEE ALSO: Portland Public Schools expands to serve every student at 53 schools free meals

Dr. Renard Adams, Chief of Research, Assessment and Accountability, said Portland students outperformed the rest of the state in English and math, and showed some improvement in science.

“We remain steadfast and vigilant in our efforts to eliminate the disparities in student performance that exist along the lines of race,” Adams said.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.