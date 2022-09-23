Salem-Keizer school bus driver accused of driving drunk with 15 students on board

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A school bus driver for Salem-Keizer Public Schools was arrested for driving under the influence while transporting students, according to the Salem Police Department.

Kathy Anne Fowler, 42, was arrested Thursday for 15 counts of reckless endangering, DUII, reckless driving, and criminal mischief.

Police said the investigation began after the department received reports that Fowler was under the influence of alcohol while driving students on Aug. 9. Fowler was reportedly driving 15 students on two separate bus routes between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on that day.

According to police, Fowler was driving the bus between the two transports and struck a guard rail.

School was not in session on Aug. 9. FOX 12 has reached out to Salem police to see why Fowler was driving students on that day.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were released. Any parents, students, or community members who may have witness Fowler driving the bus on Aug. 9 is asked to call the police department’s traffic team at 503-588-6171.

