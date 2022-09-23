Construction starts on new Shake Shack location in Downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Construction is underway on Shake Shack’s second Oregon location.

The new restaurant is being built in the heart of Downtown Portland on Burnside, right across from Powell’s Books.

The announcement originally came in 2020, right as the COVID-19 pandemic was getting underway.

Local construction company R&H tweeted Thursday that the construction process had started.

Shake Shack, the iconic East Coast burger restaurant, is gearing up to open its second Oregon location in Downtown #Portland across from Powell’s Books! In partnership with @ariainc R&H is underway on the renovation. #funfact Shake Shack started out as an #nyc hot dog cart! 🌭 pic.twitter.com/vTyDp5CQpM — R&H Construction (@rhconstco) September 7, 2022

According to Shake Shack’s website, they are looking to hire a manager for the new location.

Shake Shack’s first Oregon restaurant was opened last year in Cedar Hills.

