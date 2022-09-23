Construction starts on new Shake Shack location in Downtown Portland

A rendering of a Shake Shack restaurant being constructed in Downtown Portland.
A rendering of a Shake Shack restaurant being constructed in Downtown Portland.(R&H Construction)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:46 AM PDT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Construction is underway on Shake Shack’s second Oregon location.

The new restaurant is being built in the heart of Downtown Portland on Burnside, right across from Powell’s Books.

The announcement originally came in 2020, right as the COVID-19 pandemic was getting underway.

Local construction company R&H tweeted Thursday that the construction process had started.

According to Shake Shack’s website, they are looking to hire a manager for the new location.

Shake Shack’s first Oregon restaurant was opened last year in Cedar Hills.

