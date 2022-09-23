WSP trooper drives himself to hospital after being shot in face in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (KPTV) — A Washington State Patrol trooper is recovering after being shot in the face Thursday in Walla Walla.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that a trooper, later identified by WSP as Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., had his patrol car rammed on West Poplar Street near Avery and was shot in the face just after 5 p.m.

Trooper Atkinson then drove himself to Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center and was later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for further treatment. WSP reported early Friday morning that Trooper Atkinson was stable.

SEE ALSO: Renton man pleads guilty for part in 2020 plot to burn Seattle police building

Walla Walla police officers responded to the shooting scene at about 5:07 p.m. and secured evidence. WSP said a few minutes later, Milton-Freewater police in Oregon attempted to stop a vehicle matching the description from the shooting. A short pursuit occurred and came to an end on Highway 125, north of Stateline Road.

The suspect, identified by WSP as 37-year-old Brandon Dennis O’Neel, was arrested and booked into the Walla Walla County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant John Raby at jraby@ci.richland.wa.us or 509-380-2462, or Detective Sergeant Brad Gregory at gregoryb@pasco-wa.gov or 509-727-8551.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.