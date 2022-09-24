GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) - Animal control officers rescued 13 malnourished dogs from a pet grooming and boarding business in Grants Pass on Wednesday, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

Following a report of neglect, deputies served a search warrant on Pawsitive K9 Solutions at 783 Southeast Sixth Street and found the dogs suffering from various levels of malnourishment, police said.

SEE ALSO: Officers use snacks to lure loose pig to safety in SE Portland, owner sought

13 malnourished dogs rescued from Grants Pass boarding business (Josephine Co. Sheriff's Office)

The dogs were taken to the Josephine County Animal Shelter. Veterinarians worked after hours to see several that required immediate care.

“The living conditions of the animals revealed they had been neglected for some time,” police said.

SEE ALSO: Abused dog saved by TriMet worker has new home at Sheridan animal rescue

As of Friday, the dogs were doing well and receiving needed care. The shelter said the animals needed a special and expensive diet and that donations are always appreciated, especially hoses, bleach, laundry detergent and nitrile exam gloves.

The owners and employees of the business were not present at the time of the search warrant but have been identified and the case will be forwarded to the county district attorney, police said.

[Warning: Graphic image of neglect below]

13 malnourished dogs rescued from Grants Pass boarding business (Josephine Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.