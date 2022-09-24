2 arrested after high-speed chase through Washington County.

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – Two Cornelius women are in custody after running from deputies in a high-speed chase on Friday night.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies first got word around 6:30 p.m. that 26-year-old Ana Juarez Santoyo was spotted getting into the passenger seat of a car. Officers say Santoyo was wanted for an incident in early September when she threatened to shoot an adult and four children.

Deputies soon found the car driven by 24-year-old Bianca Gonzalez Vargas, a 2012 Acura TSX, in Hillsboro and conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, officers say both Vargas and Santoyo refused to get out of the vehicle while Santoyo “started to scream she had a gun.”

Deputies then used foam rounds to break out one of the car’s windows but Vargas drove off, heading south on Highway 219 at about 75 miles per hour, according to WCSO.

Vargas eventually turned east onto SW Farmington Road where deputies were able to use spike strips to flatten two tires.

Despite the two flat tires, Vargas kept driving until SW River Road where a second strip of spikes had been placed. However, Vargas stopped before hitting the spikes, stopping in the middle of the road and surrendering.

Despite Varga surrendering to deputies, Santoyo stayed in the car, climbing into the driver’s seat and speeding off.

Deputies eventually used a patrol car to force Santoyo off the road near 22000 block of SW Farmington Road. Still refusing to surrender, WCSO used more foam rounds, breaking additional windows before releasing a K9 that bit Santoyo through a partially opened door. Deputies say she then retreated back into the vehicle and pepper spray was deployed into the car, making Santoyo finally surrender.

Santoyo was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries and charged with felony attempt to elude, menacing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, and criminal mischief in the first degree, as well as five counts of menacing for the prior incident.

Deputies arrested Gonzalez Vargas for felony attempt to elude and booked her into jail.

