2 injured after car hits tree in NE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:52 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a car hit a tree in northeast Portland early Saturday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said.

PPB said just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a single-car crash in the 3000 block of Northeast 33rd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a car that hit a tree. The driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The major crash team is investigating. NE 33rd Ave. is closed between Northeast Fremont Street and Northeast Stanton Street.

If anyone has information, you’re asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-257238.

