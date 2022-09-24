Man dies after motorcycle hits delivery van in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died in a crash in Salem on Friday afternoon, Salem police said.

SPD said just after 2 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Liberty Road and Browning Avenue Southeast. When they arrived, they found a delivery van and motorcycle had crashed. They learned the motorcyclist was heading west on Browning Ave. approaching Liberty Rd. when it crashed into the van making a northbound turn onto Liberty Rd. The motorcycle rider slid and hit the van.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where he later died. He has been identified as 35-year-old Frederick McKinney.

The traffic team is continuing to investigate. Witnesses said the motorcyclist was accelerating into the intersection.

The driver of the van remained at the scene and was not injured.

