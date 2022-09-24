Police car hit while responding to call in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two Portland Police Bureau officers were taken to the hospital after their car was hit by a speeding driver while responding to a call late Friday night.

PPB said the officers were responding to a call with their lights and sirens on when they were hit by a car that was speeding at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 67th Avenue. The officers were taken to a hospital but only suffered bumps and bruises.

The driver of the car that hit them did not want medical treatment. He was cited for the following:

· Careless Driving

· Failure to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle

· Speeding (31mph+ over limit)

