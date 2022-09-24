Students get up-close lesson at sixth grade forestry days

ASTORIA, Ore. (KPTV) - Students at Astoria Middle School got an all-around look at Oregon’s forests during the return of sixth grade forestry days. The class has not been put on for the last two years because of the pandemic.

Teacher Carrie Kaul said this is an important program.

“(The students may learn) if there’s something that I really enjoy I can become an expert in it and share my expertise with others,” Kaul said.

Sixth grade forestry days invites sixth graders from across Clatsop County to learn more about how to interact with the forest.

Kaul has seen the program have results with some of her students. One went into a field working with birds and another is studying forestry in college.

“Bringing them to professionals that have expertise in a certain area sparks that, perhaps interest, or even realization,” she said.

Oregon Women in Timber is one of the groups that planned the restart this year.

“Thankfully this was the year we were able to get it scheduled, planned, schools on board and we’ve had a great turnout,” Oregon Women in Timber Clatsop County president Jenny Johnson said.

The event is a collaboration between many different Oregon agencies that each have a role in the forest. Many hope these students may want to think about these areas as a career.

“That’s kind of our goal,” Johnson said. “Just to open up their eyes to a little more appreciation of what’s around them.”

Kaul said the program really makes a big difference with the students.

“The variety of stations and opportunities that they have,” she said. “The variety of people that come and spend the day with them, they’ll be talking about it for years.”

