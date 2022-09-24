Sunny & Warming Through Weekend

Good morning!

We’re starting with mostly clear skies this morning and some cooler temps around the metro area. It’ll be a mostly sunny day and we’re starting to see temperatures warming. Expect highs right around 80 today. The temperatures will only increase over the next couple days. We mostly sunny skies through Monday and highs topping out in the upper 80s as high pressure builds. It is possible that we even see temperatures in the low 90s.

By Monday, we’ll see high clouds and while temperatures will still be warm, we’ll be back in the low 80s. By Wednesday, we’re going to be feeling more like fall again. A few showers appear likely Wednesday, which could add some more rain to our total before the end of the month. Temperatures will top out in the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday a shower is also possible, but looks drier with a little more sunshine. Friday should be mainly dry and temperatures just slightly warmer in the mid 70s.

Overnight lows will be comfortably cool all week, even as temperatures rise. We will get plenty of relief from the heat at night. Lows will range from the mid to upper 50s.

