Woman dies in shooting in NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died after being shot in northwest Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 11 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Wallace Park. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was treated on the scene, but died before being taken to a hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating. There have been no arrests or any suspect information released. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact detective Brian Sims at 503-823-2079 or Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov or detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092 or Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov.

During the investigation, Northwest 25th Avenue is closed from Northwest Raleigh Street to Northwest Pettygrove Street.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.