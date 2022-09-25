Man dies in shooting outside NE Portland hotel

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died in a shooting outside a northeast Portland hotel on Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a hotel near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 82nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not made any arrests or released any suspect information.

Some parking lots are closed while homicide detectives investigate. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0395 or Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0256.

