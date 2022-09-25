McIver State Park reopens to campers

ESTACADA, Ore. (KPTV) - Just in time for the nice weekend, Milo McIver State Park is back open for campers.

The campground reopened Saturday for the first time since a fire burned 15 acres near the park entrance two weeks ago.

The Riverside Day Use Area reopened earlier this week.

FOX 12 spoke with one family that was excited to experience the outdoors.

“We were just really looking to get out camping,” camper Chris Hull said. “It just actually worked out that with the reopening there happened to be a few vacancies for camp spots. We were lucky to grab one. It’s really a beautiful place and we’re excited to see it post-fire.”

A few areas in the park are still closed. Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.

