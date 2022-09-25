Much Warmer Sunday

Good morning!

We may be in fall, but it appears summer isn’t ready to go yet. We’ve got a very warm day on the way today. Expect to start with clear, sunny skies this morning and see that sunshine all day. It’s possible a few high clouds to pass through this evening, but that’s about it. Highs today will top out in the upper 80s and potentially low 90s across the metro area. Tomorrow will also be another very warm day, with highs in the upper 80s. We’ll see mainly sunshine with just a few morning clouds.

By Tuesday, we’ll start cooling down, but highs will still be warm in the low 80s. We do get some fall-like weather in the middle of the week, though. Wednesday will be considerably cooler, with highs in the low 70s. It will also be a much cloudier day and we expect a few showers. A shower is also possible Thursday, though it looks to be drier. The clouds will linger through Thursday though.

The end of the week, we expect things to be warming again, but nicer warm fall weather. Highs will be in the upper 70s with morning and high clouds into the weekend.

