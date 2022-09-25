Sheriff’s office investigating after vehicles damaged in Hazel Dell

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Multiple vehicles were damaged, and deputies are searching for suspects in Hazel Dell on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO said multiple vehicles were damaged either by being shot or with a baseball bat. There was one report of an abandoned vehicle being damaged.

A resident who lives in the 100 block of Northwest Hazel Dell Way sent FOX 12 pictures of her truck that had a broken window.

The sheriff’s office is asking any other victims to contact them. It is asking for any surveillance video that could identify the suspects or their vehicle. If you have information, please call (564) 397-2847.

