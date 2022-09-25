Summer-like temperatures Sunday & Monday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was another cool start across the region, but it warmed up quickly! Temperatures topped out in the low 80s in the metro area under sunny skies. It’s going to get even warmer tomorrow! High temperatures will hit the mid to upper 80s.

Monday will be very similar to Sunday, or potentially even warmer. The high pressure system bringing us the warm, dry conditions will finally push east Tuesday, and we’ll start to cool down. High temperatures will still be warm, though, in the low 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be quite a bit cooler and cloudier thanks to a low pressure trough that clips us from the north. High temperatures will be back down into more seasonable low to mid 70s. Shower chances are there, too- especially Wednesday. However, totals aren’t looking very juicy. Models are giving the Portland area around a tenth of an inch of accumulation.

We’ll be dry and partly cloudy as we wrap up the work week with mild temperatures in the mid 70s.

