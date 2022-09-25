Woman arrested, charged with driving stolen vehicle and DUI in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A woman was arrested Sunday in Clark County and charged with driving a vehicle reported stolen in Portland and driving under the influence, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 11 a.m., police responded to five reports of a reckless driver, several callers said they’d also observed hit-and-run crashes. The first report was from the intersection of Northeast 99th Street and Highway 99, with subsequent callers further east.

As police searched for the vehicle, they learned it had been reported to as stolen in Portland, but the theft had not been entered into law enforcement records.

After finding the vehicle in the Hockinson area, police said they watched it drive directly toward a group of people walking on Northeast 192nd Avenue near Northeast Davis Road.

Police started setting up spike strips, but the driver stopped on her own and surrendered.

Clark County deputies said they confirmed with Portland police that the vehicle had been stolen in a burglary but did not release any further information about the theft.

The driver, Erika Lynn McClung, was booked into the Clark County Jail. Further charges in Portland are pending.

