1 person taken to hospital after house fire in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized after home in Vancouver caught fire early Monday morning.

Vancouver Fire said crews responded to a house fire in the 5800 block of Northeast 39th Court just before 3:30 a.m. Nearly 30 fire personnel responded to the scene.

Firefighters on roof of house damaged by fire. (KPTV)

According to Vancouver Fire, the home is considered a total loss. Four people, along with two dogs and three cats, were displaced.

One person was taken to PeaceHealth with non-life-threatening injuries, Vancouver Fire said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.