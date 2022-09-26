1 person taken to hospital after house fire in Vancouver

Scene photo
Scene photo(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:34 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized after home in Vancouver caught fire early Monday morning.

Vancouver Fire said crews responded to a house fire in the 5800 block of Northeast 39th Court just before 3:30 a.m. Nearly 30 fire personnel responded to the scene.

Firefighters on roof of house damaged by fire.
Firefighters on roof of house damaged by fire.(KPTV)

According to Vancouver Fire, the home is considered a total loss. Four people, along with two dogs and three cats, were displaced.

One person was taken to PeaceHealth with non-life-threatening injuries, Vancouver Fire said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vehicles vandalized in Hazel Dell, police searching for suspects
Vehicles vandalized in Hazel Dell, police searching for suspects
Beaverton man arrested for stabbing 1 person, assaulting another
Beaverton man arrested for stabbing 1 person, assaulting another
Car fire spreads to Beaverton apartment, 5 people displaced
Car fire spreads to Beaverton apartment, 9 people displaced
Women mourn by the body of Mohamed Usman, 15, who was killed by lightning on Friday at...
Heavy rains, lightning kill at least 36 in northern India