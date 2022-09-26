1 person taken to hospital after house fire in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person was hospitalized after home in Vancouver caught fire early Monday morning.
Vancouver Fire said crews responded to a house fire in the 5800 block of Northeast 39th Court just before 3:30 a.m. Nearly 30 fire personnel responded to the scene.
According to Vancouver Fire, the home is considered a total loss. Four people, along with two dogs and three cats, were displaced.
One person was taken to PeaceHealth with non-life-threatening injuries, Vancouver Fire said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
