Beaverton man arrested for stabbing 1 person, assaulting another

CORNELIUS Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old Beaverton man was arrested Sunday in Cornelius after assaulting one person and stabbing another, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded at about 4:30 p.m. to the 300 block of South Cherry Drive after a stabbing was reported.

Witnesses told investigators that Juan Manuel Contreras of Beaverton was visiting the home when he got into an argument with a woman. When a person intervened, Manuel Contreras “assaulted” him with a beer bottle, police said. Another person then tried to help and Manuel Contreras punched him and stabbed him in the arms and back.

When police arrived about five minutes after the call, they found and arrested Manuel Contreras. He was charged with attempted murder and assault and booked into jail.

