Beaverton man arrested for stabbing 1 person, assaulting another

Beaverton man arrested for stabbing 1 person, assaulting another
Beaverton man arrested for stabbing 1 person, assaulting another(Washington County Sheriff’s Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 8:09 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNELIUS Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old Beaverton man was arrested Sunday in Cornelius after assaulting one person and stabbing another, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

SEE ALSO: Sheriff’s office investigating after vehicles damaged in Hazel Dell

Police responded at about 4:30 p.m. to the 300 block of South Cherry Drive after a stabbing was reported.

Witnesses told investigators that Juan Manuel Contreras of Beaverton was visiting the home when he got into an argument with a woman. When a person intervened, Manuel Contreras “assaulted” him with a beer bottle, police said. Another person then tried to help and Manuel Contreras punched him and stabbed him in the arms and back.

SEE ALSO: Woman arrested, charged with driving stolen vehicle and DUI in Clark Co.

When police arrived about five minutes after the call, they found and arrested Manuel Contreras. He was charged with attempted murder and assault and booked into jail.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Car fire spreads to Beaverton apartment, 5 people displaced
Car fire spreads to Beaverton apartment, 9 people displaced
Women mourn by the body of Mohamed Usman, 15, who was killed by lightning on Friday at...
Heavy rains, lightning kill at least 36 in northern India
A SeaPod Eco prototype, the first of a futuristic line of homes built over water, is shown to...
Panama launch of futuristic oceanfront home goes sideways
Man dies in shooting outside NE Portland hotel
Man dies in shooting outside NE Portland hotel