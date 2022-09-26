Car fire spreads to Beaverton apartment, 5 people displaced

Car fire spreads to Beaverton apartment, 5 people displaced
Car fire spreads to Beaverton apartment, 5 people displaced
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:45 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A fire on Allen Boulevard damaged an apartment building and a car Sunday afternoon, according to the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue on Twitter.

Just before 4 p.m., firefighters responded to the 11000 block of Southwest Allen where a car fire had spread to the corner of an apartment building. Firefighters extinguished the blaze at at about 5:30 p.m.

Four apartment units were damaged, along with the car and a stretch of covered parking.

The Red Cross responded to help five displaced residence find emergency housing.

