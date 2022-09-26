Man charged with assault after stabbing 2 men in Beaverton

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 48-year-old man has been indicted on multiples charges following a stabbing that injured two other men in Beaverton earlier this month.

On Sept. 13, just after 3 p.m., officers were called out to a stabbing at the intersection of Southwest Oleson Road and Southwest Garden Home Road. Officers arrived and found two men, 51-year-old Juan Rodriguez and 47-year-old Michael Pickens, both from Portland, suffering from stab wounds. Police said Pickens had also been sprayed with mace.

The suspect, identified as Noah Douglas Kronsteiner, of Portland, was located by officers inside Bulldog Deli, located at 7321 SW Garden Home Road. Police said he was also suffering from stab wounds.

During an investigation, police learned Pickens was driving southbound on SW Oleson and had stopped in traffic when Kronsteiner began yelling at him. Kronsteiner then sprayed Pickens with mace while he was still inside his vehicle. According to police, Kronsteiner’s attack on Pickens was unprovoked.

Pickens exited his vehicle and was stabbed by Kronsteiner. Police said Rodriquez was in a nearby park and came to Pickens’ aide after witnessing the assault. Kronsteiner also stabbed Rodriquez.

According to police, Rodriguez armed himself with a foldable pocketknife to defend himself and Pickens and stabbed Kronsteiner. Kronsteiner then fled on foot to Bulldog Deli.

All three men were taken to area hospital for treatment and are expected to survive their injuries, according to police.

After being released from the hospital, Kronsteiner was booked into the Washington County Jail and indicted on charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, first-degree criminal mischief, and unlawful use of mace.

