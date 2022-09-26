Milwaukie police searching for missing mentally disabled man

Toby Wylie.
Toby Wylie.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – The Milwaukie Police Department is asking for help finding a missing mentally disabled man.

Police say 26-year-old Toby Wylie left a Milwaukie home Friday and was last seen Monday around 5 a.m. near Mall 205.

Wylie is mentally disabled and in need of medical treatment, according to police.

He is described as a black male, 5′5″, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark shorts, dark t-shirt, and tan shoes.

Any information on his whereabouts can be reported to the Milwaukie Police Department at (503)786-7500 or by calling 911.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FOX 12 Watch Live
NASA crashes spacecraft into asteroid
KPTV File Image
Suspect sought after groping teenage girl in SE Portland
Dive team member dressed in red dive suit approaches partially submerged car in Sandy River.
Stolen car found in Sandy River
Packaged illegal marijuana and firearms seized during bust in Jackson County.
Over 4,100 pounds of illegal marijuana, 13 guns seized in Jackson County