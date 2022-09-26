Milwaukie police searching for missing mentally disabled man

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – The Milwaukie Police Department is asking for help finding a missing mentally disabled man.

Police say 26-year-old Toby Wylie left a Milwaukie home Friday and was last seen Monday around 5 a.m. near Mall 205.

Wylie is mentally disabled and in need of medical treatment, according to police.

He is described as a black male, 5′5″, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark shorts, dark t-shirt, and tan shoes.

Any information on his whereabouts can be reported to the Milwaukie Police Department at (503)786-7500 or by calling 911.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.