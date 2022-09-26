Multnomah County introduces program to support BIPOC farmers.

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County has begun a new program that will give black farmers and people of color the opportunity to farm and own their own land. The county and its partners broke ground on Monday in Troutdale, and when it’s all complete, the farm will provide healthy foods and lots of opportunities.

Multnomah County received $500,000 to transform 3.5 acres of land into The Crops Farm. A place, farmers of black, African and people of color can create their own agricultural business and also give the community access to good food. The crops farm will be managed by Mudbone Grown, a black-owned farming business.

“Farming is very expensive and so our thought was if we create this like an African incubator farm where we share resources, we can scale up together,” says Shantae Johnson, co-owner of Mudbone Grown.

The farm will include a barn, a greenhouse, wash pack station and an orchard of 60 different trees. Arthur Shavers, a Farmer for Mudbone Grown, says the first step is to get rid of all the weeds.

“Then we follow it up by doing a soil test just to understand what the composition of soil layers is, what we’re lacking, what we have too much of,” says Shavers. “Our plan for the rest of the season is to do some cover cropping. To add some organic material and some nutrients back into the soil.”

Then they can grow kale, pumpkins, eggplant, and tomatoes. But the farm will be more than just growing crops, it will be an agricultural education hub and more.

“A lot of like schools’ families, want to come out here, we want to do community workshops, we are going to have a community Orchard,” says Johnson. “Being able to provide for being able to habitual aid efforts, CSA’s and food pantries, food giveaways. There’s gonna be so many different ways the community can tap in.”

Mudbone Grown will have at least four farmers on site and they will share the land with community farmers who will bring in their culture when it comes to growing crops.

“I think that’s one of the things were most excited about is that cultural exchange and sharing that we can do as well as skill sharing,” says Shavers.

The Crops Farm plans to open Spring 2023.

